Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rush Enterprises (RUSHA) to Hold

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RUSHA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Rush Enterprises from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Rush Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price target on Rush Enterprises and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Shares of RUSHA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.46. 2,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. Rush Enterprises has a 52-week low of $31.53 and a 52-week high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Rush Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Institutional investors own 75.36% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

