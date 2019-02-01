Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Orthofix Medical (OFIX) to Hold

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Orthofix Medical Inc. develops, produces and markets medical devices. The Company offers spine fixation, biological and other orthopedic and spine solutions. Orthofix Medical Inc., formerly known as Orthofix International N.V., is headquartered in Lewisville, Texas. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $60.00 target price on shares of Orthofix Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Orthofix Medical stock opened at $54.11 on Wednesday. Orthofix Medical has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $111.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Orthofix Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Orthofix Medical news, CEO Brad Mason sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $250,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,847,808.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,202,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,408 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $164,667,000 after purchasing an additional 82,303 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 26.3% in the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 376,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,772,000 after purchasing an additional 78,499 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Orthofix Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,762,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,879,897 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $108,677,000 after purchasing an additional 63,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and value-added services worldwide. It operates through four segments: BioStim, Extremity Fixation, Spine Fixation, and Biologics. The BioStim segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine fractures.

