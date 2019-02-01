Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mongodb (MDB) to Hold

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Enterprise for OEM, MongoDB Professional, MongoDB Stitch, MongoDB Atlas, Development Support, Ops Manager, Cloud Manager, Compass, Connector for business intelligence, and Connector for Spark. The company serves financial services, government, healthcare, media and entertainment, retail, technology and telecommunications industries. MongoDB, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Nomura downgraded Mongodb from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC started coverage on Mongodb in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Mongodb in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Mongodb to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Mongodb from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $92.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.08 and a beta of -0.06. Mongodb has a 52-week low of $25.16 and a 52-week high of $93.23.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.26. Mongodb had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 54.74%. The business had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mongodb will post -2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Whale Rock Capital Management sold 683,871 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $56,344,131.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin P. Ryan sold 24,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 860,078 shares of company stock valued at $70,986,731. Insiders own 40.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mongodb during the third quarter valued at $3,226,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Mongodb by 84,001.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 346,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,256,000 after purchasing an additional 346,087 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Mongodb during the third quarter valued at $26,732,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the third quarter worth about $1,777,000. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mongodb in the third quarter worth about $2,239,000. 48.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mongodb

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

