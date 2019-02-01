Zacks Investment Research Downgrades FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (FUJIY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “FUJIFILM is benefiting from robust performance of Healthcare and Material & Imaging Solutions segments. The company’s buyout of Irvine Scientific Sales (ISUS) and IS JAPAN (ISJ) is helping it to expand in the fast growing healthcare sector. Additionally, continuing solid performance from photo imaging, electronic imaging and optical device businesses are expected to drive Material & Imaging Solutions segments top-line growth. Moreover, FUJIFILM is using artificial intelligence (AI) to assist in development of new products and deliver services to its users’, which is a positive. However, choppy Document Solutions business remains a concern. Moreover, escalating tension over the future of the joint venture (JV) with Xerox is a major headwind. Also shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

FUJIY opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.32. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares has a fifty-two week low of $36.53 and a fifty-two week high of $46.87.

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 5.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FUJIFILM Holdings Co. American Depositary Shares

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, produces, sells, and services imaging, information, and document solutions worldwide. Its photo and electronic imaging solutions include color films and others, such as color negative films, single-use cameras, color reversal films, and instant films; color paper and chemicals comprising photographic paper for color prints, inkjet papers, and photofinishing chemicals; photofinishing equipment consisting of film processors/printing equipment, digital minilabs/inkjet-system dry minilabs, and thermal photo printers; digital cameras and camera accessories; and TV camera/cine, and security lenses, as well as film processing and photo printing services.

