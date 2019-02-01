Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Enviva Partners (EVA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Enviva Partners, LP is a master limited partnership which owns and operates wood pellet production plants. It serves primarily in the United States and Europe. Enviva Partners, LP is based in Bethesa, United States. “

NYSE:EVA opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.95. Enviva Partners has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $33.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.34 million, a PE ratio of 49.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $144.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Enviva Partners will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This is a positive change from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 416.39%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enviva Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Enviva Partners during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 15,969 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 10.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,552 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 96.6% during the third quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 59,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 29,367 shares in the last quarter.

Enviva Partners Company Profile

Enviva Partners, LP produces and supplies utility-grade wood pellets. It serves utilities and power generators in the United Kingdom and other European markets. Enviva Partners GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. Enviva Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

