Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Anixter International (AXE) to Sell

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Anixter International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Anixter International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Anixter International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

Shares of Anixter International stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.67. 271,251 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,561. Anixter International has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $84.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.08. Anixter International had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Anixter International will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXE. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anixter International by 18.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,467,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,193,000 after acquiring an additional 228,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Anixter International by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,180,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,923,000 after acquiring an additional 149,651 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Anixter International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,987,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,702,000 after acquiring an additional 135,848 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Anixter International by 19.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 743,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,257,000 after acquiring an additional 119,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Anixter International by 17.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 552,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,839,000 after acquiring an additional 82,713 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. Its Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinet, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switche, and other ancillary products for technology, finance, telecommunications service provider, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries.

