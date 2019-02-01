Zacks: Brokerages Set $226.50 Price Target for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.50 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $226.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Teledyne Technologies an industry rank of 63 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th.

TDY stock opened at $224.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Teledyne Technologies has a 12-month low of $172.80 and a 12-month high of $250.87.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.27. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $748.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 6,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.16, for a total value of $1,387,038.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,915,371.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Mehrabian sold 8,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,829,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,123,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,650,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $900,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,363 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,054,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $753,588,000 after acquiring an additional 96,848 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 797,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $196,644,000 after acquiring an additional 43,167 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 81.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 578,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $142,740,000 after acquiring an additional 259,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 107.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 550,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,708,000 after acquiring an additional 285,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

