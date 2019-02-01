Zacks: Brokerages Expect Power Integrations Inc (POWI) to Announce $0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.49. Power Integrations reported earnings of $0.74 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $2.67. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

In related news, VP Doug Bailey sold 1,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $97,123.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,447,278.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $135,144.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,087.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,366 shares of company stock valued at $871,668. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Power Integrations by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Power Integrations during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Power Integrations by 2.0% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 56,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Power Integrations by 22.2% during the third quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in Power Integrations by 5.9% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.39. The stock had a trading volume of 965 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,363. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $47.35 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, liquid-crystal-display monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, light-emitting diode lamps, and other consumer and industrial applications.

