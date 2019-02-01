Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cboe Global Markets Inc (CBOE) to Announce $1.35 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets Inc (NASDAQ:CBOE) will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.42. Cboe Global Markets posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $4.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $4.91. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $270.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have commented on CBOE shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,206.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher A. Isaacson sold 8,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $928,399.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,453,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 140,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBOE traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.84. 82,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,671. Cboe Global Markets has a twelve month low of $87.87 and a twelve month high of $136.94.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Options, U.S. Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indexes. The U.S. Equities segment trades in listed cash equities; and provides exchange-traded products (ETP) transaction and ETP listing services.

