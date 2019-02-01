Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) will post ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is $0.02. Applied Optoelectronics reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $56.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.55 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $53.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on shares of Applied Optoelectronics to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

In related news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,608. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,170,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after purchasing an additional 63,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,170,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,870,000 after purchasing an additional 63,087 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,150,000 after purchasing an additional 54,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 701.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 290,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,165,000 after purchasing an additional 254,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

AAOI traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.29. The company had a trading volume of 395,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,941. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $345.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.09, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.60. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

