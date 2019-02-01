Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Airlines Group Inc (AAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.80 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) will announce $10.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.61 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $10.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $46.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.49 billion to $48.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $48.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.11 billion to $49.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 322.87% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AAL has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $43.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $39.00 price target on American Airlines Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.94.

Shares of AAL opened at $35.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $57.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 5th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.79%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Benjamin acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.69 per share, with a total value of $535,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,390.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMS Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,366 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a mainline fleet of 948 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, and Phoenix, as well as in Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Further Reading: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.