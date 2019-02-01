Zacks: AZZ Inc (AZZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus target price of $48.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned AZZ an industry rank of 175 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have commented on AZZ. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of AZZ in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Sidoti upgraded AZZ from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AZZ from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AZZ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZZ traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,838. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $37.43 and a fifty-two week high of $56.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.44.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). AZZ had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $239.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.96 million. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AZZ will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 29th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.37%.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy Segment and Metal Coatings.

