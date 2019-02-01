Zacks: Analysts Expect American Tower Corp (AMT) Will Announce Earnings of $2.30 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) will announce earnings of $2.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.29. American Tower reported earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 44.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year earnings of $7.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $7.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $7.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.22. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. American Tower had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AMT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on American Tower from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Moffett Nathanson cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $164.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on American Tower from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 813 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $130,795.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,371.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Bartlett sold 93,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $15,400,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,053,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,153 shares of company stock valued at $43,872,303. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 152.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $170.49. The company had a trading volume of 173,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,798. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $75.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. American Tower has a 52 week low of $130.37 and a 52 week high of $173.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 26th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.66%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 170,000 communications sites.

