Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EnPro Industries, Inc. (NPO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $373.33 Million

Equities analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) to announce sales of $373.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $371.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $376.60 million. EnPro Industries posted sales of $362.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.13 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 4.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

NPO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer set a $90.00 price objective on EnPro Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised EnPro Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on EnPro Industries from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnPro Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

NPO stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. EnPro Industries has a 12 month low of $55.48 and a 12 month high of $89.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of EnPro Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,148,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 11,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 197,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,794,000 after purchasing an additional 71,954 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $460,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $3,062,000. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packings; resilient metal seals; elastomeric seals; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations; hole forming products; manhole infiltration sealing systems; bellows and bellows assemblies; pedestals; custom-engineered mechanical seals; polytetrafluoroethylene products; and heavy-duty commercial vehicle parts.

