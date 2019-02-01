Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $88.50 Million

Equities analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) will announce $88.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $88.69 million and the lowest is $88.30 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $81.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $367.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $360.23 million to $371.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $396.63 million, with estimates ranging from $378.90 million to $407.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eagle Bancorp.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.13 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 36.62% and a return on equity of 14.58%. Eagle Bancorp’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EGBN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Stephens set a $65.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.85.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 20.6% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 926,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,888,000 after buying an additional 158,303 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,964,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,997,000 after buying an additional 131,095 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,964,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,997,000 after buying an additional 131,095 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 3.1% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,067,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,227,000 after buying an additional 91,755 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 370.7% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 79,245 shares during the period. 68.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.81.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.