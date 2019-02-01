Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.30. AMC Entertainment posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to $0.20. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.33). AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush raised AMC Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley cut AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.89.

Shares of AMC traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,958. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $21,446,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 264,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 43,933 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,470,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,161 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. 38.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

