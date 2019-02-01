Yelp Inc (YELP) Director Geoffrey L. Donaker Sells 2,000 Shares

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) Director Geoffrey L. Donaker sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $73,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $36.42 on Friday. Yelp Inc has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 520.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The local business review company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Yelp had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Yelp Inc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

YELP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Yelp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Yelp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Yelp to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 142.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Yelp by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,329 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Yelp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,197 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,910 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Yelp by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Yelp Inc (YELP) Director Geoffrey L. Donaker Sells 2,000 Shares” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/yelp-inc-yelp-director-geoffrey-l-donaker-sells-2000-shares-3.html.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects people with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

See Also: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.