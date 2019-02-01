Yandex NV (YNDX) Position Reduced by Eagle Global Advisors LLC

Eagle Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30,825 shares during the quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $4,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of YNDX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on YNDX shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on Yandex from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Yandex from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Yandex in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Yandex currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46 and a beta of 2.12. Yandex NV has a 1-year low of $24.90 and a 1-year high of $44.49.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $496.60 million during the quarter. Yandex had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 37.72%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yandex NV will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Yandex NV (YNDX) Position Reduced by Eagle Global Advisors LLC” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/yandex-nv-yndx-position-reduced-by-eagle-global-advisors-llc.html.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.