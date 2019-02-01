Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYUP) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.2815 per share on Friday, February 8th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYUP traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.34. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650. Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.26 and a 1 year high of $49.36.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF (HYUP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.28” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/xtrackers-high-beta-high-yield-bond-etf-hyup-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-28.html.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers High Beta High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.