WSP Global (WSP) Price Target Raised to C$82.50 at Laurentian

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) had its price objective hoisted by Laurentian from C$81.00 to C$82.50 in a research note released on Thursday.

WSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC upgraded shares of WSP Global from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$76.45.

Shares of WSP Global stock traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$67.27. 17,475 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,570. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.68. WSP Global has a 52 week low of C$56.09 and a 52 week high of C$75.42.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that WSP Global will post 3.78999967063938 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.25%.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Property & Buildings segment provides technical and management consultancy services, such as structural and mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; and a range of specialist services, including fire engineering, lighting design, vertical transportation, acoustics, intelligent building systems, audiovisual systems, information technology, facade engineering, and green building design.

