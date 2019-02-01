Wrapped Bitcoin Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 24 Hours (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can now be bought for approximately $3,483.60 or 1.00093684 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kyber Network. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $10,127.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped Bitcoin alerts:

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00005533 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00020493 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00255364 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00016131 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000637 BTC.

About Wrapped Bitcoin

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 29th, 2017. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 65 tokens. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.