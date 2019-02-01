WPX Energy (WPX) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on WPX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WPX Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Seaport Global Securities set a $28.00 price target on shares of WPX Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of WPX Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of WPX Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.58.

Shares of WPX Energy stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.31. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $9.89 and a 1 year high of $20.80.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.08 million. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that WPX Energy will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPX. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 36,691 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $780,000. Finally, Iberiabank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company's principal areas of operation include the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the Williston Basin in North Dakota; and the San Juan Basin in New Mexico and Colorado.

