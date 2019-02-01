World Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Banco Santander Brasil SA (BSBR)

World Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,563 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,906 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Banco Santander Brasil were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BSBR. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the third quarter worth $102,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 878.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Brasil during the third quarter worth $132,000. 1.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Banco Santander Brasil alerts:

Shares of NYSE BSBR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.27. The company had a trading volume of 15,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Banco Santander Brasil SA has a one year low of $7.20 and a one year high of $13.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Banco Santander Brasil had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Banco Santander Brasil SA will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be given a $0.1327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 8th. This is a boost from Banco Santander Brasil’s previous special dividend of $0.04. Banco Santander Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

BSBR has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. HSBC cut Banco Santander Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/world-asset-management-inc-cuts-holdings-in-banco-santander-brasil-sa-bsbr.html.

Banco Santander Brasil Company Profile

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides banking products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers savings and investment products, annuities, loans and advances, mortgage loans, credit cards, pension plans, and social securities, as well as leasing and foreign exchange services.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander Brasil SA (NYSE:BSBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.