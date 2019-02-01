Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 15th. This is an increase from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has raised its dividend by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Woodward, Inc.Common Stock to earn $5.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.57 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.9%.

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,287. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 52 week low of $68.40 and a 52 week high of $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.12 million. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 18.03%. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WWD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Wood & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

In other Woodward, Inc.Common Stock news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $80,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,389,029.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 227,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,919,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,225 shares of company stock valued at $3,835,315 in the last ninety days. 4.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/woodward-inc-common-stock-wwd-declares-dividend-increase-0-16-per-share.html.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.