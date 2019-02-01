Wisdom Tree Investments (WETF) Hits New 52-Week Low Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 91547 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

The asset manager reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.18 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share.

WETF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wisdom Tree Investments from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 223,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 179,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,345 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 11,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Wisdom Tree Investments by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 16,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $997.80 million, a PE ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.88.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

