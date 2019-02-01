Wirecard (WRCDF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Wirecard (OTCMKTS:WRCDF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wirecard in a research report on Tuesday.

Wirecard stock opened at $164.05 on Wednesday. Wirecard has a 12-month low of $103.34 and a 12-month high of $227.94.

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

