Winmark Co. (WINA) Position Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc’s holdings in Winmark were worth $19,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Winmark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in shares of Winmark by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 4,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Winmark alerts:

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th.

In other Winmark news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $301,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,182,838.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 1,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.92, for a total transaction of $293,597.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 30.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:WINA traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $154.36. 152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,402. The company has a market cap of $601.19 million, a PE ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.27. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $123.65 and a 52-week high of $187.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 5th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Winmark Co. (WINA) Position Lifted by Vanguard Group Inc” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/winmark-co-wina-position-lifted-by-vanguard-group-inc.html.

About Winmark

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.