Willis Towers Watson (WLTW) Hits New 12-Month High at $165.38

Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $165.38 and last traded at $165.02, with a volume of 35121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $162.79.

WLTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Willis Towers Watson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup set a $165.00 price objective on Willis Towers Watson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.43.

Get Willis Towers Watson alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson PLC will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.20%.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Todd J. Jones sold 2,450 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total transaction of $381,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,778,923.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 16,762 shares of Willis Towers Watson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,681,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,212 shares of company stock valued at $4,664,542. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,558,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,880,000 after buying an additional 81,602 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,558,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,880,000 after buying an additional 81,602 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,175,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,389,000 after acquiring an additional 44,291 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,031,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $333,788,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/willis-towers-watson-wltw-hits-new-12-month-high-at-165-38.html.

About Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. Its Human Capital and Benefits segment provides actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.