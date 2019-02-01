WhiteCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $113,785.00 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 1st. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000982 BTC on major exchanges including EXX, LBank, Bittrex and ZB.COM. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $8.55 million and $113,785.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00054447 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002993 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00002243 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded up 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, FreiExchange, ZB.COM, EXX and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

