WEX (WEX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

WEX (NYSE:WEX)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. William Blair also issued estimates for WEX’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $8.12 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $211.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.31.

NYSE WEX traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.55. 88,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,616. WEX has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $203.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.07. WEX had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $382.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that WEX will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David G. Cooper sold 607 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.15, for a total transaction of $88,106.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,584.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in WEX by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in WEX by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in WEX by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in WEX by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,824,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in WEX during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

