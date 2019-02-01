Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,289 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6,175.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $126,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 4,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.58, for a total value of $1,187,441.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,556.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shawn N. Purvis sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $225,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NOC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.95.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $274.95. The company had a trading volume of 366,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $223.63 and a 12 month high of $360.88. The company has a market capitalization of $48.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.48. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 38.27% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company for government and commercial customers worldwide. It provides products, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems; cyber; command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR); strike; and logistics and modernization.

