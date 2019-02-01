Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Capital Management of KS Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter worth $629,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 18.9% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 2,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 113,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,184,000 after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.1% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,166,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 97.9% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.33.

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.77. The stock had a trading volume of 218,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,329. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.44 and a 12 month high of $172.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.01). Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 29th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

In related news, Chairman Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of Air Products & Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.11 per share, for a total transaction of $3,202,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 408,652 shares in the company, valued at $65,429,271.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/wetherby-asset-management-inc-grows-holdings-in-air-products-chemicals-inc-apd.html.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.