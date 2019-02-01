Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,763 Shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (HMC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor Co Ltd (NYSE:HMC) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

HMC traded down $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.16. The stock had a trading volume of 204,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,122. The company has a market capitalization of $53.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. Honda Motor Co Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.30 and a 12 month high of $37.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $34.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.59 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 9.17%. Analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co Ltd will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

