Westrock (WRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Westrock (NYSE:WRK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Westrock had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion.

WRK traded down $1.42 on Friday, reaching $39.29. 51,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,675,742. Westrock has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.68.

In other Westrock news, insider Robert A. Feeser sold 67,755 shares of Westrock stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total transaction of $3,178,387.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Westrock by 376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,241,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,634 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Westrock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,417,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 25,380,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,356,326,000 after buying an additional 949,500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,726,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,029,000 after buying an additional 920,521 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Westrock by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,352,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,727,000 after buying an additional 883,199 shares during the period. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Westrock from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded Westrock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Westrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Westrock from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

About Westrock

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions for the consumer and corrugated markets in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

