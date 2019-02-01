Shares of Westminster Resources Ltd. (CVE:WMR) were up 80% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 115,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 58,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The stock has a market cap of $2.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Westminster Resources (WMR) Trading Up 80%” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/westminster-resources-wmr-trading-up-80.html.

About Westminster Resources (CVE:WMR)

Westminster Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Latin America. It explores for gold, silver, and copper. The company holds a 100% interest in the Ilo Norte and Ilo Este copper properties comprising an area of approximately 36,000 hectares located in southern Peru; and El Cobre project that covers an area of approximately 18,000 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Westminster Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westminster Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.