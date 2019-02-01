Westminster Resources (WMR) Trading Up 80%

Shares of Westminster Resources Ltd. (CVE:WMR) were up 80% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 115,060 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 58,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
The stock has a market cap of $2.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25.
About Westminster Resources (CVE:WMR)
Westminster Resources Ltd. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Latin America. It explores for gold, silver, and copper. The company holds a 100% interest in the Ilo Norte and Ilo Este copper properties comprising an area of approximately 36,000 hectares located in southern Peru; and El Cobre project that covers an area of approximately 18,000 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
