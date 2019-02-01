Western Digital (WDC) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WDC. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Digital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Western Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.96.

WDC stock opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $33.83 and a 52 week high of $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.95 earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 1,681 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.68, for a total transaction of $80,150.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,992.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,657 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 14,956 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $853,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Western Digital by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,911 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 73,443 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,018,000. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

