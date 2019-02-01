Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Stake Lifted by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Signition LP bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Cerebellum GP LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 28,586.7% in the third quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

In related news, EVP Randall S. Theisen sold 2,370 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total value of $109,233.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,179 shares in the company, valued at $423,060.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAL opened at $44.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.53. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a twelve month low of $37.39 and a twelve month high of $64.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $281.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.36 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.48% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

