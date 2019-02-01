WestEnd Advisors LLC Purchases 60,572 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 29,261.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,572 shares during the quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $70.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,324. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $62.14 and a 52-week high of $78.69.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

