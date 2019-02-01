West Oak Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

West Oak Capital LLC cut its position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 61.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 14,242 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 10.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 117,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,897,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 34.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 29,037 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AbbVie by 9.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,210,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,786,000 after purchasing an additional 438,201 shares during the period. Finally, Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its stake in AbbVie by 1,410.9% during the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 276,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,618,000 after purchasing an additional 258,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ABBV. ValuEngine cut AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on AbbVie and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.85.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 42,450 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $3,824,745.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,535. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 16,850 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total value of $1,495,437.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 286,203 shares in the company, valued at $25,400,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,440 shares of company stock worth $24,029,804. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.83. 67,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,130,914. The stock has a market cap of $120.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.46. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $75.77 and a 12-month high of $122.00.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 1,343.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

AbbVie announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune diseases; IMBRUVICA, an oral therapy for treating chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C.

