WEST JAPAN RWY/S (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.51-4.51 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.8-13.8 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WEST JAPAN RWY/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 29th.

Get WEST JAPAN RWY/S alerts:

WJRYY stock traded down $1.52 on Friday, hitting $73.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,085. WEST JAPAN RWY/S has a 12-month low of $65.07 and a 12-month high of $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.35.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “WEST JAPAN RWY/S (WJRYY) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/02/01/west-japan-rwy-s-wjryy-releases-fy-2019-earnings-guidance.html.

West Japan Railway Company provides passenger railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Transportation Operations, Retail Business, Real Estate Business, and Other Businesses segments. It operates a railway network that stretches across an area of approximately 104,000 square kilometers covering 18 prefectures in western Honshu and the northern tip of Kyushu comprising a total of 1,200 railway stations with an operating route length of 5,008.7 kilometers.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for WEST JAPAN RWY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEST JAPAN RWY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.