Wendys Co (WEN) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – SunTrust Banks issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for Wendys in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Bartlett anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the year.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $400.55 million during the quarter. Wendys had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 40.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WEN. BidaskClub cut Wendys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Saturday, November 17th. CIBC raised Wendys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Wendys from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Shares of NASDAQ WEN opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.71. Wendys has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

In other Wendys news, COO Robert D. Wright sold 28,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $503,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,743.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Wendys by 2,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the 3rd quarter worth about $199,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the 3rd quarter worth about $222,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wendys Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. The company's restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, desserts, and kids' meals.

