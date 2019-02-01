Wells Fargo & Co Reiterates $26.00 Price Target for TCF Financial (TCF)

Wells Fargo & Co set a $26.00 price target on TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TCF. Zacks Investment Research cut TCF Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Sandler O’Neill cut TCF Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on TCF Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised TCF Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on TCF Financial from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.86.

Shares of TCF opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. TCF Financial has a 52 week low of $18.17 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

TCF Financial (NYSE:TCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 18.87%. The company had revenue of $377.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TCF Financial will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 14th. TCF Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $428,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 192,858 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 41,641 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of TCF Financial by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 564,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,896,000 after acquiring an additional 26,218 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,852,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 277,913 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and individual retirement accounts.

