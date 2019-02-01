Wells Fargo & Co Increases Alliant Energy (LNT) Price Target to $49.00

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s current price.
LNT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.06.
Alliant Energy stock opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 24,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.
Alliant Energy Company Profile
Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
