Wells Fargo & Co Increases Alliant Energy (LNT) Price Target to $49.00

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s current price.

LNT has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.06.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $46.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $928.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.69%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 24,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

