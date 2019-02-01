Wellington Shields Downgrades Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) to Gradually Accumulate

Wellington Shields cut shares of Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) from a buy rating to a gradually accumulate rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZBRA. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $180.22.

ZBRA stock opened at $173.60 on Monday. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $110.48 and a 1-year high of $184.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 49.81% and a net margin of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 35,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $6,424,786.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 314,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,394,031.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joachim Heel sold 2,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.38, for a total value of $452,302.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,260.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,640 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,449. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 490.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 696.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,270 shares during the period. Global X Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,142,000 after purchasing an additional 23,324 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 29.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

With the unparalleled operational visibility Zebra provides, enterprises become as smart and connected as the world we live in. Real-time information – gleaned from visionary solutions including hardware, software and services – gives organizations the competitive edge they need to simplify operations, know more about their businesses and customers, and empower their mobile workers to succeed in today’s data-centric world.

