Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Aerohive Networks (HIVE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aerohive Networks (NYSE: HIVE) recently:

1/30/2019 – Aerohive Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aerohive Networks Inc. designs and develops a cloud-managed mobile networking platform that enables enterprises to deploy a mobile-centric network edge. The Company’s cloud-managed mobile networking platform consists of four components: Cloud Services Platform, HiveOS operating system, client management software and its portfolio of hardware products. It serves the healthcare, education, manufacturing, distribution, and retail industries throughout the United States. Aerohive Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

1/29/2019 – Aerohive Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aerohive Networks Inc. designs and develops a cloud-managed mobile networking platform that enables enterprises to deploy a mobile-centric network edge. The Company’s cloud-managed mobile networking platform consists of four components: Cloud Services Platform, HiveOS operating system, client management software and its portfolio of hardware products. It serves the healthcare, education, manufacturing, distribution, and retail industries throughout the United States. Aerohive Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

1/18/2019 – Aerohive Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aerohive Networks Inc. designs and develops a cloud-managed mobile networking platform that enables enterprises to deploy a mobile-centric network edge. The Company’s cloud-managed mobile networking platform consists of four components: Cloud Services Platform, HiveOS operating system, client management software and its portfolio of hardware products. It serves the healthcare, education, manufacturing, distribution, and retail industries throughout the United States. Aerohive Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

1/16/2019 – Aerohive Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $3.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aerohive Networks Inc. designs and develops a cloud-managed mobile networking platform that enables enterprises to deploy a mobile-centric network edge. The Company’s cloud-managed mobile networking platform consists of four components: Cloud Services Platform, HiveOS operating system, client management software and its portfolio of hardware products. It serves the healthcare, education, manufacturing, distribution, and retail industries throughout the United States. Aerohive Networks, Inc. is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. “

HIVE traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.85. The stock had a trading volume of 4,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,533. The company has a market cap of $210.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.09. Aerohive Networks Inc has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $4.78.

Get Aerohive Networks Inc alerts:

Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Aerohive Networks had a negative return on equity of 74.73% and a negative net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $40.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aerohive Networks Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stephen Debenham sold 15,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $54,705.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,113,989.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Christopher J. Schaepe sold 10,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $35,264.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 26.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIVE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aerohive Networks by 10.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,328,535 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,245,000 after buying an additional 222,042 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Aerohive Networks by 23.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,322,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 446,900 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Aerohive Networks by 14.6% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 646,146 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 82,450 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Aerohive Networks by 18.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,486,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 231,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan purchased a new position in Aerohive Networks in the third quarter worth about $1,018,000. 52.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aerohive Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops cloud networking and enterprise Wi-Fi solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides hardware products, such as wireless access points, branch routers, and switches; tiered maintenance and support services comprising technical support, bug fixes, access to priority hardware replacement service, and unspecified upgrades; and Software as a Service subscriptions, including comparable maintenance and support services.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Aerohive Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerohive Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.