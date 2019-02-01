Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Adesto Technologies (IOTS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ: IOTS) recently:

1/29/2019 – Adesto Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific non-volatile memory products. The company designed and built a portfolio of innovative products which includes Fusion Serial Flash, DataFlash(R) and Conductive Bridging RAM (R). It sells products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Adesto Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. "

1/26/2019 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/23/2019 – Adesto Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock.

1/19/2019 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

1/17/2019 – Adesto Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.75 price target on the stock.

1/16/2019 – Adesto Technologies had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:IOTS opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Adesto Technologies Corp has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $145.53 million, a P/E ratio of -20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.83.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 million. Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.32% and a negative net margin of 20.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adesto Technologies Corp will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Adesto Technologies news, CEO Narbeh Derhacobian purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $48,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 620,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,027,386.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Adesto Technologies by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 2,798,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,652,000 after buying an additional 895,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 516,996 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adesto Technologies by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,192,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 468,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 64.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,192,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 468,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unterberg Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adesto Technologies by 42.1% during the third quarter. Unterberg Capital LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after acquiring an additional 192,500 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors for the Internet of Things (IoT) era. Its portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

