Wedbush Weighs in on Harley-Davidson Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (HOG)

Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) – Equities researchers at Wedbush issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q2 2019 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.16). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $955.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 91173.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOG has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,623,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,342,000 after purchasing an additional 232,373 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 17,623,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,342,000 after purchasing an additional 232,373 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,809,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,677,000 after purchasing an additional 87,939 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Harley-Davidson by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,767,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,066,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson, Inc primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

