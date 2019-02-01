Wedbush Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Electronic Arts (EA)

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Wedbush in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $111.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $133.00. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EA. BidaskClub upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $139.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $122.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Friday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.40.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $92.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.00. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $73.91 and a 52-week high of $151.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The game software company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 18.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.79, for a total value of $974,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,686,440.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.51, for a total value of $99,387.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,461 shares in the company, valued at $672,734.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,450 shares of company stock worth $3,459,003. Insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,521,875 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,713,662,000 after purchasing an additional 111,709 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,697,249 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,168,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,061,892 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $489,417,000 after purchasing an additional 145,570 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,666,061 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $441,724,000 after purchasing an additional 742,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,936,888 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $353,866,000 after purchasing an additional 28,127 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

