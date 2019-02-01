Wedbush Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Wedbush raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter now forecasts that the e-commerce giant will post earnings per share of $21.69 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $18.69. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2018 earnings at $7.58 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $5.68 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $7.83 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $10.61 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $31.48 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,950.00 price objective (down previously from $2,100.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, October 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, October 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,114.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,718.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $779.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.74, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.66. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,265.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,579.89, for a total transaction of $285,960.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,573.11, for a total transaction of $687,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,503 shares of company stock worth $8,552,040 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,082 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $190,193,000 after buying an additional 6,474 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,541,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 8,555 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,542,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.72% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

