Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Trims Position in Southern Co (SO)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Southern by 264.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,812,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,601 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Southern by 28.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,617,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,970 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Southern in the third quarter worth about $63,220,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in Southern by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 77,467,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,377,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Southern by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,224,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $794,571,000 after purchasing an additional 881,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.29. 963,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,121,563. The firm has a market cap of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $42.38 and a twelve month high of $49.43.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 15th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.47%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Southern from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $705,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,141.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Lantrip sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $428,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, New Jersey, Florida, Tennessee, and Maryland, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas midstream operations.

